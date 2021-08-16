Megan Rapinoe, according to Hope Solo, would almost bully the team into kneeling during the national anthem.

Hope Solo Says Teammate Megan Rapinoe Would ‘Almost Bully’ Team to Kneel During Anthem

Hope Solo, a former member of the United States Women’s National Soccer Team, stated on a podcast last week that her teammate Megan Rapinoe would “almost intimidate” other team members into kneeling during the national anthem.

“I’ve seen Megan Rapinoe almost bully players into kneeling because she really wants to stand up for something in her particular way, but it’s our right as Americans to do it in whatever way we’re comfortable with,” she said while on All of Us: The U.S. Women’s Soccer Show last Tuesday.

Kneeling during the national anthem, she said, is “divisive.”

“I do appreciate the fact that there’s no national anthem right before the game to really remove that decision from athletes,” she said.

She believes that being an athlete is challenging right now because of the need to speak out on political topics, and that many athletes feel like they are “carrying the world on their backs.”

“I think that’s really hard being on the main stage right now with so many political issues for athletes,” she said. “There’s a lot of pressure, and ultimately at the end of the day, our number one focus should be and always has been to win first.”

She applauded female soccer players for speaking up in favor of equal pay, calling it “the most important issue” that “shouldn’t be divisive.”

“We’re fighting for something that’s been policy for over 60 years, and I think that’s a very positive thing,” she said.

She feels that most people “stand up against discrimination,” regardless of their views on kneeling during the anthem.

On Monday afternoon, this website reached out to a Rapinoe spokeswoman for comment, but had not received a response by the time of publication. Any responses will be added to this article.

Rapinoe has been a vocal advocate for women’s rights, LGBTQ+ rights, and racial equality. This website earlier reported that she was one among the athletes who supported Colin Kaepernick’s demonstrations against police brutality and racism by kneeling during the national anthem before USWNT games.

“Colin Kaepernick never shied away,” she said at the opening of the ESPYs ceremony in June 2020. “He knew that discomfort was essential to liberation, and that fighting the oppression against Black people is bigger than sports.”

She has also been a vocal critic of former President Donald Trump. The two sparred earlier in August during the 2021 Tokyo Olympics after he criticized the U.S. women’s soccer team.

“It’s a real sad dig into an old bag,” Rapinoe told reporter Jack Doles in response to Trump’s comments. “I’m just like, ‘You’re rooting for people to do bad?’ Yikes.”