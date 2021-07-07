Megan Davison, Jordan Pickford’s wife, travels to Wembley in a WAG party bus ahead of England’s match.

Jordan Pickford’s wife arrived in style at Wembley Stadium today before of England’s Euro 2020 semi-final match against Denmark tonight.

Megan Davison shared a peek of her luxury trip to the semi-finals with fellow WAG Harry Maguire’s fiancee Fern Hawkins.

Megan shared a video of the inside of the party bus on her Instagram story, with Three Lions playing on a flat screen TV.

Inside the bus, England flags and party balloons with the England team crest have been placed.

“On the way for my princess @ fernhawkins Wembley here we come,” she captioned the video.

Cushions with the Union flag and white and red party hats embellished with the St George’s Cross may be found on the leather chairs.

Fern, who is expected to marry Manchester United defender Maguire next year, also posted a photo of the spiffy party bus to her Instagram account with the remark, “Come on fellas.”

Megan, who is married to Everton goalie Jordan Pickford and has a son with him, has constantly expressed her love for her fiance on Instagram.

She tweeted a photo from game day with other WAGs cheering on their guys at the start of the competition.

Instagram

In a snapshot released online with the caption “Game Day” and Three Lions emojis, Kieran Trippier’s wife Charlotte, Kyle Walker’s fiancee Annie, Luke Shaw’s companion Anouska, Fern Hawkins, and Megan all posed in England shirts.

Megan also uploaded a photo of herself outside Wembley Stadium with her kid. On the back of her England shirt, she had Pickford’s name and number, while his kid had “Daddy” on the back of his shirt.

She later tweeted another photo, this time wearing a yellow England goalkeeper shirt and captioned it, “bae’s no1 fan.”

Megan and Jordan are said to have been childhood sweethearts who met when they were in high school.

The couple met when they were teenagers and have been together since.

They tied the knot at a registrar office in Crewe last year in a simple ceremony.