Megan Davison joins Harry Maguire’s fiancee on a trip to Wembley Stadium to cheer for England.

The England national team’s Euro 2020 campaign came to an end last night with a heartbreaking penalty shootout loss to Italy.

Thousands of fans flocked to Wembley Stadium to watch the tense final, in which Luke Shaw’s opener was cancelled out by Leonardo Bonucci’s close-range goal.

The wives and girlfriends of England’s stars were among those in attendance to show their support for the team on this historic day.

Megan Davison, Jordan Pickford’s wife, disclosed on Instagram ( @megan davison_ ) that she accompanied Harry Maguire’s fiancée, Fern Hawkins, to the game, in the latest chapter of their budding friendship.

The Everton goalkeeper’s wife shared a photo of the two on the same coach, wearing matching England hats, on her Instagram Stories.

“Next stop Wembley,” the caption stated.

The pair appear to have developed a deep bond over the course of the competition, as they have lavished praise on England’s incredible run to the final.

According to MirrorOnline, they traveled to the semi-final game on a luxury party bus and spent the Saturday before the final enjoying a pamper night.

The makeover continued the morning before the game, with Fern posting on her Instagram stories ( _fernhawkins ) that the two friends got matching curly blow drys ahead of the big match, with the caption “Wembley ready.”

In the tense penalty shootout, the two friends’ spouses played vital roles, with Harry Maguire scoring his spot-kick and Jordan Pickford saving two of Italy’s attempts.

Unfortunately for England, they lost the shootout 3-2 and finished second, meaning their 55-year search for a major prize continues.