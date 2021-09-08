Mega Millions Winning Numbers: Did Anyone Win the Jackpot on September 7th?

The $345 million Mega Millions jackpot was not won in Tuesday’s Mega Millions lottery drawing, but there was one instant millionaire and numerous additional winners.

On Tuesday, Sept. 7, the winning numbers were 15, 17, 25, 32, 53, with a gold Mega Ball of 12. The Megaplier was set to three times.

Below is a video of the winning Mega Millions lottery numbers being drawn.

The prize on Tuesday night was estimated to be worth $345 million, with a cash value of $247.3 million. The Mega Millions jackpot has now grown to an estimated $368 million, with a cash value of $263.7 million, after no one has claimed it.

On Friday, Sept. 10, at 11 p.m. EST, the next Mega Millions lottery drawing will take place.

A player from New York won a $1 million prize after matching five numbers in the Tuesday drawing. The gamer, however, did not activate the 3X Megaplier and thus missed out on a $3 million jackpot.

The Match 4 plus gold Mega Ball was struck by 19 players, and they each earned $10,000. Meanwhile, only one player earned $30,000 after hitting the Match 4 plus gold Mega Ball with the 3X Megaplier. The remaining rewards for the night ranged from $2 to $1,500.

Mega Millions winners can choose between a one-time lump sum payment or an annuity to receive their grand prize lottery prizes.

Those who choose for the annuity will receive a single payment right away, followed by 29 annual payments that increase by 5% each year.

Mega Millions is available in 45 states, the District of Columbia, and the United States Virgin Islands.