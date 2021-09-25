Mega Millions Winning Numbers: Did Anyone Win the Jackpot on September 24?

Following the failure to produce a winner for the $20 million grand prize with a cash option of $14.3 million on Friday night’s lottery drawing, the Mega Millions jackpot has increased. The most recent drawing, however, resulted in multiple smaller monetary awards.

On Friday, Sept. 24, the winning numbers were 17, 21,27, 43, 56, with a gold Mega Ball of 15. The Megaplier was set to three times.

Below is a video of the winning Mega Millions lottery numbers being drawn.

The jackpot will rise to $22 million, with a cash value of $15.8 million, after the most recent Mega Millions grand prize went unclaimed. On Tuesday, September 28th, the next jackpot drawing will take held.

Two players from New Hampshire and one from Pennsylvania hit the Match 5 after the Friday night drawing, each winning $1 million. The participants would have won $3 million if they had played the lottery with the Match 5 and Megaplier.

16 players earned $10,000 apiece after hitting the Match 4 plus gold Mega Ball. Meanwhile, four players won $30,000 after hitting the Match 4 plus gold Mega Ball with the Megaplier. The remaining Mega Millions jackpots for the night ranged from $2 to $1,500.

After purchasing a ticket from a pizza shop in midtown, a player in New York won the jackpot for $432 million in the most recent drawing.

Mega Millions lottery winners have the option of receiving their money as a lump sum payment or an annuity. Those who choose the annuity receive a single payment right away, followed by 29 annual installments that increase by 5% each year.

Mega Millions is available in 45 states, as well as the District of Columbia and the US Virgin Islands.