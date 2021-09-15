Mega Millions Winning Numbers: Did Anyone Win the Jackpot on September 14th?

The Mega Millions lottery drawing on Tuesday did not produce any winners for the $383 million jackpot, but it did result in two instant millionaires.

On Tuesday, Sept. 14, the winning numbers were 4, 13, 19, 63, 64, with a gold Mega Ball of 16. The Megaplier was a 2X multiplier.

Below is a video of the winning Mega Millions lottery numbers being drawn.

With a cash value of $278.7 million, the jackpot was projected to be worth $383 million. The Mega Millions jackpot has now risen to an estimated $405 million, with a $294.7 million cash option.

On Friday, Sept. 17, at 11 p.m. EST, the next Mega Millions lottery drawing will take place.

Following the most recent drawing, two huge winners from Florida each earned $2 million after hitting the Match 5 + 2X Megaplier. No one else had the good fortune to match five numbers and win the $1 million prize.

Meanwhile, 25 players won $10,000 after hitting the Match 4 plus gold Mega Ball. Only three players, however, were able to match four digits with the gold Mega Ball and 2X Megaplier. Each of the players took home $20,000 in prize money.

The remaining rewards for the night ranged from $2 to $1,000.

Mega Millions winners can choose between an annuity or a one-time lump sum payout for their big prize lottery wins. Players who choose the annuity receive a single payment right once, followed by 29 annual installments that increase by 5% each year.

Mega Millions is available in 45 states, as well as the District of Columbia and the US Virgin Islands.