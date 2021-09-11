Mega Millions Winning Numbers: Did Anyone Win the Jackpot on September 10th?

Despite the fact that the Mega Millions lottery drawing on Friday failed to produce a winner for the $368 million jackpot, some players became millionaires overnight.

On Friday, Sept. 10, the winning numbers were 20, 32, 35, 47, 64, with a gold Mega Ball of 18. The Megaplier was a 2X multiplier.

Below is a video of the winning Mega Millions lottery numbers being drawn.

The prize on Friday night was estimated to be worth $368 million, with a cash value of $266.4 million. The Mega Millions jackpot has now climbed to an estimated $383 million in cash value, with a cash value of $277.3 million.

The next Mega Millions lottery drawing will take place at 11 p.m. ET on Tuesday, Sept. 14. On Friday, a gamer from Florida and another from New York each won $1 million after hitting the Match 5.

However, by matching five numbers with the 2X Megaplier, the players missed out on a chance to win $2 million.

The Match 4 plus gold Mega Ball was struck by 12 players, and they each earned $10,000. Meanwhile, only one player won $20,000 after hitting the Match 4 plus gold Mega Ball with the 2X Megaplier. The remaining rewards for the night ranged from $2 to $1,000.

Mega Millions winners can choose between a one-time lump sum payment or an annuity to receive their ultimate prize. Those who choose the annuity will receive a single payment right once, followed by 29 annual payments that increase by 5% each year.

Mega Millions is available in 45 states, the District of Columbia, and the United States Virgin Islands.