Mega Millions Winning Numbers: Did Anyone Win the Jackpot on October 19th?

Following the failure to find a winner for the $94 million grand prize with a cash option of $65.9 million in Tuesday night’s lottery drawing, the Mega Millions jackpot has increased. The most recent drawing, however, resulted in a number of smaller monetary awards.

On Tuesday, Oct. 19, the winning numbers were 3, 12, 13, 19, 52, with a gold Mega Ball of 1. The Megaplier was set to three times.

Below is a video of the winning Mega Millions lottery numbers being drawn.

Because the most recent Mega Millions jackpot went unclaimed, the jackpot will rise to $108 million, with a cash value of $75.7 million. On Friday, October 22nd, the next jackpot drawing will take held.

Following the drawing on Tuesday night, no one became an immediate billionaire. Players who matched five numbers received a $1 million prize. Players who hit the Match 5 with the 3X Megaplier, on the other hand, would have won $3 million.

There were 17 players who each won $10,000 after hitting the Match 4 plus gold Mega Ball. Meanwhile, five players won $30,000 by matching four digits plus the gold Mega Ball with the 3X Megaplier.

The remaining Mega Millions jackpots for the night ranged from $2 to $1,500.

A $1 million ticket was sold at a Bronx deli in New York City, prompting the current drawing. The winning ticket was a second-place prize from a Friday night lottery.

Lottery winners have the option of receiving their winnings as a lump sum payment or an annuity. Those who choose the annuity receive a single payment right away, followed by 29 annual installments that increase by 5% each year.

Mega Millions is available in 45 states, as well as the District of Columbia and the US Virgin Islands.