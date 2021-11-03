Mega Millions Winning Numbers: Did Anyone Win the Jackpot on November 2nd?

The $26 million Mega Millions jackpot was not won in Tuesday night’s Mega Millions drawing. One player, though, became a billionaire overnight.

On Tuesday, Nov. 2, the winning numbers were 5, 10, 26, 58, 65, with a gold Mega Ball of 9. The Megaplier was a 2X multiplier.

Below is a video of the winning Mega Millions lottery numbers being drawn.

On Tuesday night, the unclaimed jackpot was worth an estimated $26 million, with a cash value of $18.4 million. With a cash option of $25.5 million, the jackpot will now expand to an estimated $36 million. The next Mega Millions jackpot drawing will take place at 11 p.m. ET on Friday, Nov. 5.

Despite the fact that no grand prize winners were announced after the most recent jackpot drawing, a player from Texas matched five numbers and won $1 million.

If the player had hit the Match 5 with the 2X Megaplier, they would have earned $2 million.

But that wasn’t the evening’s only triumph. Other monetary prizes were won by certain participants in the Mega Millions drawing on Tuesday night.

There were ten players who each won $10,000 after hitting the Match 4 plus gold Mega Ball. Meanwhile, only one player won $20,000 after matching four numbers and the gold Mega Ball with the 2X Megaplier. The remaining rewards for the night ranged from $2 to $1,000.

After three family members from Lake Havasu City, Arizona, claimed the jackpot on Oct. 22, the current Mega Million drawing was held. The grand prize was worth an estimated $108 million at the time, but the family chose the $75.2 million cash option instead.

The prize was only the second Mega Millions jackpot ever won in Arizona. The Arizona Lottery’s executive director, Gregg Edgar, said, “We are very happy to see this family claim our second-ever Mega Millions prize.”

“The Arizona Lottery is all about making dreams come true for our participants and creating more good in our state.” I’m confident that this incredible reward will go a great way toward realizing this family’s aspirations and encouraging many more Arizonans to dream big while doing good.” Mega Millions is available in 45 states, the District of Columbia, and the United States Virgin Islands.