Mega Millions Winning Numbers: Did Anyone Win the Jackpot on December 17?

The Mega Millions jackpot will continue to rise after the lottery drawing on Wednesday night failed to produce a winner. The first prize was $148 million, and the grand prize was $148 million.

Wednesday’s Mega Millions winning numbers were 33, 35, 44, 55, and 69, with a gold Mega Ball of 20. The Megaplier was set to three times.

Below is a video of the winning lotto numbers being drawn.

No participants become immediate millionaires as a result of the most recent lotto drawing. A player would have earned $1 million if they had hit the Match 5. The player would have earned $3 million if they had hit the Match 5 with the 3X Megaplier.

The next Mega Millions drawing is expected to be worth $160 million, with a $115.7 million cash option. On Friday, the numbers will be drawn. Despite the fact that there were no immediate millionaires, there were a number of smaller rewards.

Thirteen players earned $10,000 each after hitting the Match 4 plus the gold Mega Ball. Only three players, with a 3X Megaplier buy, hit the Match 4 plus the gold Mega Ball, winning $30,000. The other Mega Millions jackpots for the night ranged from $2 to $1,500.

The latest drawing comes after a $2 million ticket was claimed by a guy from Washtenaw County, Michigan.

Jeffrey Phillips, 62, matched five of the white balls from the drawing on Nov. 26. His total winnings for the night were $2 million, thanks to the $1 extra he spent on the 2X Megaplier.

Mega Millions winners can choose between a one-time lump sum payment or an annuity to receive their winnings.

Those who choose for the annuity receive a one-time payment, followed by 29 annual installments that rise by 5% each year.

The cost of a Mega Millions ticket is $2 per play. Mega Millions is available in 45 states, the District of Columbia, and the United States. The Virgin Islands are a group of islands off the coast of