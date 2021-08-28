Mega Millions Winning Numbers: Did Anyone Win the Jackpot on August 27th?

Despite the fact that no one won the $288 million jackpot in the Mega Millions lottery drawing on Friday, some others became instant millionaires that night.

On Friday, Aug. 27, the winning numbers were 1, 10, 44, 47, 56, with a gold Mega Ball of 23. The Megaplier was set to three times.

Below is a video of the winning Mega Millions lottery numbers being drawn.

The unclaimed jackpot on Friday night was believed to be worth $288 million, with a cash option of $208 million. With a cash value of $221 million, the Mega Millions jackpot has now risen to an astounding $306 million.

The next Mega Millions lottery drawing will take place at 11 p.m. EST on Tuesday, August 31.

On Friday, a Louisiana player and a California player each won $1 million for matching five numbers. In the meantime, a Texas player won $3 million after striking the Match 5 with the 3X Megaplier.

There were 21 players who struck the $10,000 Match 4 plus gold Mega Ball. Only three players, however, hit the Match 4 plus gold Mega Ball with the 3X Megaplier and won $30,000. The remaining rewards for the night ranged from $2 to $1,500.

Mega Millions winners can choose between a one-time lump sum payment or an annuity to receive their grand prize lottery prizes. Those who choose the annuity will receive a single payment right once, followed by 29 annual payments that increase by 5% each year.

Mega Millions is available in 45 states, as well as the District of Columbia and the US Virgin Islands.