Mega Millions numbers for the 13th of August are as follows: Is There Anyone Who Won the $225 Million?

According to the Mega Millions website, the winning Mega Millions numbers for Friday were 17, 21, 35, 40, and 53, with the Mega Ball number 11 and the Megaplier of 2X.

There was a maximum reward of $225 million up for grabs, as well as a $161 million cash option, but did anyone walk away with the big prize?

No ticket matched all five numbers and the Mega Ball to win the massive prize, according to the Mega Millions website, which means the jackpot will grow even larger.

It will increase to $242 million for Tuesday’s drawing, with a cash option of $173.2 million.

There were also no winners of the $1 million prize because no one correctly predicted all five numbers to win the second-largest reward.

There were 17 winners of the $10,000 prize for matching four numbers and the Mega Ball, with five of them activating the Megaplier to double their earnings.

There were also 407 players who won $500 by matching four numbers, with 85 of them using the Megaplier to increase their win to $1,000.

By matching three numbers and the Mega Ball, 1,149 players earned $200, while 252 players won $400 by utilizing the Megaplier. Over 677,000 tickets won at least $2 in prizes.

Despite the fact that the top reward continues to climb, there have been some recent large winners.

In July, a five-person group claimed a jackpot award they had won in May, totaling $254,233,980 after taxes.

Meanwhile, in June, a single Illinois ticket won the top reward of $55 million ($38 million cash). There have been four jackpot winners so far in 2021.

What is Mega Millions and how does it work?

People can buy tickets in 45 states, the District of Columbia, and the US Virgin Islands to be entered to win one of the country’s most popular multi-state lotteries.

Alabama, Alaska, Hawaii, Nevada, and Utah do not sell lottery tickets.

Each ticket costs $2 from a licensed lottery retailer, with the Megaplier available for an extra $1.

The jackpot begins at $20 million, with additional prizes ranging from $2 to $1 million.

For the white balls, players choose five numbers from 1 to 70 and one number from 1 to 25.