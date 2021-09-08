Mega Millions Numbers for September 7, 21: Is There Anyone Who Has Won the $345 Million Jackpot?

The winning numbers for the Mega Millions lotto game for September 7 were announced on Tuesday at 11 p.m. ET, with a jackpot payout of $345 million and a cash-value option of $247.3 million.

The most recent white ball numbers drawn were 15, 17, 25, 32, and 53, while the yellow Mega Ball was 12 and the Megaplier was 3x.

The top jackpot reward was not won, but one ticket holder won the second prize of $1 million. The player who won second place did not purchase the Megaplier, which would have netted him $3 million.

Nineteen players correctly matched four white balls and the Mega Ball to win $10,000 apiece. One of the winners chose the Megaplier, which paid out $30,000 to them.

There were 454 ticket holders who matched four white balls and won $500 each, with 77 players winning the $1,500 Megaplier prize.

There were also 1,306 winners who matched three white balls and won $200 apiece, with 237 of them winning the Megaplier prize of $600 each.

The next Mega Millions drawing will take place on Friday, September 10 at 11 p.m. ET, with a jackpot prize estimated at $368 million and a cash option of $263.7 million.

There were no big prize winners in last Friday’s lottery as well. However, a ticket sold in Texas that matched the first five white balls but not the gold Mega Ball won the game’s second prize. Because the winner paid an extra $1 for the Megaplier, their second prize was worth $2 million.

In last Friday’s drawing, 11 participants matched four white balls and the Mega Ball, winning the $10,000 third prize. Two of the winners bought the Megaplier, boosting their third-place award to $20,000.

What Is Mega Millions and How Do I Play It?

Every Tuesday and Friday at 11 p.m. ET, Mega Millions drawings are held. Five white balls are chosen from a set of 70 white balls, and one yellow Mega Ball is chosen from a set of 25 yellow Mega Balls. If the numbers on your lottery ticket match the numbers chosen on that date, you win.

Mega Millions tickets are available for $2 each. If no one wins the jackpot, the money is added to the pool. This is a condensed version of the information.