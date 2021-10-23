Mega Millions numbers for October 22nd, 21st: Is There Anyone Who Won the $108 Million?

According to the Mega Millions website, the winning Mega Millions numbers for Friday were 9, 14, 26, 29, and 66, with the Mega Ball number 22 and the Megaplier of 3X.

There was a top reward of $108 million up for grabs, as well as a $75.2 million cash option.

This time, after a month of the prize accumulating, a major winner emerged when one ticket holder from Arizona matched all five numbers plus the Mega Ball to win the jackpot.

According to the Mega Millions website, this is only the second Mega Millions jackpot ever won in Arizona, with the last reward being a stunning $414 million on June 9, 2020.

Another huge winner came in Georgia, where one ticket sold that matched all five white balls and won $1 million.

There were 13 tickets that matched four white balls plus the Mega Ball to win the game’s third prize, with four of them having their winnings double since they purchased the optional Megaplier, which is available in most states for $1.

There were 371 tickets that matched four white balls to win $500, with 81 of them using the Megaplier to triple their winnings.

In total, 480,122 winning tickets were sold in the October 22 drawing, including the lucky jackpot winner.

Six Mega Millions jackpots have now been won in 2021. It all began on January 22, when a group of Michigan players won a $1.05 billion reward.

Other jackpots won this year include $516 million on May 21 in Pennsylvania and $55 million on June 8 in Illinois.

One ticket holder in New York won a $431 million jackpot ($314.4 million cash) last month. Following a $96 million reward won in Oneida County on February 16, this was the state’s second Mega Millions jackpot this year.

The jackpot for the following drawing will be reset to $20 million ($13.9 million cash).

What is Mega Millions and how can I play it?

Every Tuesday and Friday at 11 p.m. ET, Mega Millions drawings are held.

Five white balls are chosen from a set of 70 white balls, while one yellow Mega Ball is chosen from a set of 25 yellow Mega Balls. If the numbers on your lottery ticket match, you win. This is a condensed version of the information.