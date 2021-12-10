Mega homes line the streets of this millionaires’ enclave.

You’d be excused for thinking you were strolling down a street in the Hollywood Hills if you were walking down Merseyside’s ‘Millionaire’s Row.’

Mega mansions fill the streets, houses are encircled by towering perimeter fences and high security gates, and there are enough luxurious amenities to make your jaw drop.

While this elite enclave may not be home to any A-Listers, it has had a number of celebrity inhabitants throughout the years.

A beautiful Georgian mansion with a secret feature towards the back

The quantity of magnificent mansions tucked inside a tiny space on Victoria Road in Formby earned it the nickname ‘Millionaire’s Row.’

Around 60 properties are located along a one-mile strip of magnificent real estate going down to the Sefton shore, with many of them costing more than £1 million.

To live in the luxury experienced by inhabitants on one of Merseyside’s most expensive streets, most of us would need to win the lottery.

Footballers, managers, and real estate moguls have all called Victoria Road home over the years.

A golf club and nature reserve are just around the corner for individuals who can afford a piece of this great Freshfield real estate.

Only a select handful get to claim this postcode, with the likes of Jurgen Klopp, Wayne and Coleen Rooney, John Parrott, and Brendan Rogers having all lived in the region over the years.

The estate stands in stark contrast to the rest of Merseyside, where the average house price is roughly £170,000.

However, according to property website Zoopla, the average price paid for a property on Victoria Road is currently £1.4 million.

Properties available for rent to athletes signing contracts in the area might cost thousands of pounds per month.

We decided to take a look at living on one of Merseyside’s most coveted streets, where some of the sport’s biggest names can be found among your neighbors.

Meet the neighbors, from Gerrard and the Rooneys to Klopp.

Over the last 15 years, Victoria Road in Formby’s Freshfield neighborhood has been home to a slew of famous footballers and coaches.

Victoria Road is frequently listed as the most costly in Land Registry data. “The summary has come to an end.”