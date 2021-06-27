Meetings held behind closed doors should be reduced, according to a Tory councillor.

Conservative councillors in Wirral have expressed concerns that present procedures allow decisions to be taken “behind closed doors.”

Key decisions are voted on during committee and full council sessions, both of which are open to the public, in Wirral Council’s committee system, which replaced the cabinet system last year.

However, ‘workshops’ or ‘task and finish groups’ are frequently held prior to these sessions to flesh out suggestions in greater depth.

Two Tory councillors claimed that this style of functioning was wrong at yesterday night’s Constitution and Standards Committee.

If critical decisions are made behind closed doors without the viewing public present, Cllr Paul Hayes, a Conservative councillor for Wallasey, believes there is a matter of responsibility and democracy.

His Tory colleague Cllr Tony Cox, who represents Hoylake and Meols, concurred, stating that working groups held behind closed doors should be kept to a bare minimum because the committee system was instituted to increase transparency.

Working groups, according to committee chair Liberal Democrat councillor Phil Gilchrist, are not decision-making committees, and their proceedings are always published elsewhere.

Cllr Janette Williamson, the leader of Wirral Council, also spoke out during the debate.

Working groups should not be called “behind closed doors” gatherings, according to the Labour leader.

Cllr Williamson said that members required a safe area to express themselves and that working groups were not “hidden,” as Cllr Hayes indicated.