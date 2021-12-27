Meet the young people who will shape Liverpool’s future in 2021.

It’s difficult to pick only 30 young people who are making their impact on the world in a city brimming with talent.

Liverpool is full of ambitious people who are transforming the face of the city, from social campaigners to award-winning actors, sports stars to businesspeople.

Many sectors have had a difficult year as a result of the Covid-19 outbreak, but these young people have braved the odds and continued to pursue their dreams.

As the family looked on in horror, a puppy was murdered in a hit-and-run on Christmas Eve.

We’ve compiled a list of 30 people under the age of 30 who are making Liverpool and Merseyside proud and defining the city’s and region’s futures.

Lizzie Acker of the Great British Bake Off has had quite the year.

The 28-year-old from Hunts Cross made it to the Channel 4 show’s quarter-final while being loyal to herself.

With her final colorful showstopper promoting neurodiversity, she went out on a high note.

Lizzie, who suffers from ADHD and dyslexia, hopes that people will embrace who they are as she did with her show-stopper.

“The message I want people to take is just to be more accepting and nice to yourselves,” she told The Washington Newsday.

“Just accept yourself for who you are.” Because the sooner you embrace yourself and your differences, the better your life will be and the more joy you will derive from it.” Jude Riordan, who is only ten years old, is already creating a reputation for himself in the acting industry.

Jude is a native of St Helens, and his stunning performances on Coronation Street have earned him a slew of prizes this year.

In the year 2020, the 10-year-old made his debut appearance on the long-running soap as Nick Tilsley’s long-lost son Sam Blakeman.

He won a National Television Award for Best Newcomer and a Pride of St Helens award in the arts category earlier this year.

Jude rose to prominence after appearing in the Channel 4 series The Secret Life of 4, 5, and 6 Year Olds in 2017.

He also played Tyler Croft on the Sky One show Brassic, and his on-screen mother is Michelle Keegan, who formerly starred in Corrie.

Kieran. “The summary has come to an end.”