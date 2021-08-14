Meet the woman who plans to attend 60 bingo halls before she reaches the age of 60.

As she nears the halfway point of a 3,500-mile nationwide tour of Britain’s bingo halls, a woman hopes to raise thousands of pounds for charity.

Yvette Price-Mear, 59, has set a goal for herself to visit 60 Meccas before she turns 60.

She has played in cities such as Glasgow, Hull, Scarborough, Blackpool, Kent, Doncaster, and Chester, covering a total distance of 2,378 miles with her dabber.

Ms Price-Mear has raised £349 in prizes from 27 games and £3,992 in donations since she began the seven-month effort in June.

“With music, quizzes, and entertainment, bingo is growing more popular with the younger generation,” she remarked.

“I adore it; bingo and white chocolate are my two vices. I aim to go at least once a week. It’s a place where a lady can go alone and enjoy a pleasant atmosphere.

“However, I have no plans to conduct any further tours; I believe this is it. But it’s been a lot of fun.”

Ms Price-Mear is being driven to the bingo venues by her loving husband Tony, 59, of Mansfield Woodhouse, Nottinghamshire.

Her adventure began on June 25 in Glasgow and will conclude on December 19 in Morden, Surrey, on her birthday.

She’s been practicing up to three times a week in order to meet the goal, which also happens to be Mecca’s 60th anniversary.

Ms Price-Mear is raising funds for the Carers Trust, a local scout club, and Pet Bereavement Support, which she created in 1993.

She had previously finished a week-long race in the Midlands.

“We toured 14 clubs in seven days,” she continued, “and I later joined a Facebook group of Mecca managers earlier this year.

“They put out a call for suggestions for how to commemorate Mecca’s 60th anniversary. Why not go on tour to celebrate my 60th birthday and their 60th anniversary?

“That’s exactly what I’ve done, and it’s been a lot of fun.

“I’ve had some spectacular adventures and met some amazing individuals along the road.

“The biggest money we raised in one club was £485.54 in Stoke-on-Trent. People have been incredibly generous, and we appreciate all of the help.”

“We’re happy to be working,” a Mecca representative stated.

