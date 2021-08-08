Meet the viral superstar from Scotland Road, Liverpool, who has mastered TikTok.

Because times are tough and friends are scarce, ta-ra to you.

It’s the tagline you’ve probably heard being sung all across Liverpool in response to a viral video on TikTok.

Philip Regan, also known as the Queen of Scotty Road, is the man behind the remark, and his movies have amassed over 25 million views on YouTube.

The 48-year-old told The Washington Newsday that he had no idea where his now-iconic line came from.

“I don’t know where that originated from; it’s just something I’ve always said,” he explained. I always say “ta-ra to you” to my friends.

“Along with that one, I’ve got a lot of other catchphrases. “Down there for dancing,” I always remark, and “I’ve gone shopping but not lifting.”

On his way to the bingo hall, Philip stopped by his neighborhood shop to pick up a can of Coca-Cola when he had the notion to record some video for his newly opened social media accounts.

“I requested the lady behind the counter to record me saying something,” he explained.

“I went to the store and bought the cheapest vodka; she accused me of theft, and the rest is history.”

Philip claims that he doesn’t generally swear when delivering the line, but he got caught up in the moment and the clip was ready to go after just one take, which is exactly how he prefers to make his films.

“What you see is what you get with me,” he continued. There are no airs and graces here. I’m just a regular guy who grew up on Scotland Road. “Ready and willing.”

Philip’s star has soared on TikTok, where he has amassed 81.8k followers and 710.1k likes after submitting his debut video just 9 weeks ago. His viewership is currently rising at a rate of one new follower per minute, he estimates.

The moniker “Queen of Scotty Road” has persisted with Philip since the days when he first started drinking in the neighborhood taverns.

He has a personal connection to the place because he was one of the protestors. “The summary has come to an end.”