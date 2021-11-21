Meet the people working to save a ‘lost’ Wirral street.

On one side, there’s a big development project at Wirral Waters with the new Eureka! museum in Seacombe, and on the other, there’s a renovated New Brighton with its gateway road along Seabank.

This “lost” route, which many agree has been deteriorating, now has some new supporters who are attempting to restore a feeling of community and stimulate investment.

While homeowners, businesses, Wirral Council, and its councillors all wanted to see the street reach its full potential, the actual spark for the neighborhood was a six-strong group of residents led by Maria Kershaw.

The 62-year-old has owned a newsagent on King Street for for 30 years and claims she could “write a book” about all the people who have come and gone.

She stated, ” “The levels of antisocial behavior had reached an all-time high, and the police encouraged me to form a residents organization.

“I had never done anything like this before and received a lot of assistance from various council groups and officers.”

The Voice of Egremont Residents & Tenants Association was founded a little over three years ago with the goal of restoring pride in the community.

In the 1800s, King Street, like many other parts of Wirral on the east coast, was a major hub for trade, business, and tourism along the River.

There was a tram service and the street was lined with stores, many of which are still standing today.

King Street, like many other neighborhoods of the east side, suffered when the manufacturing sectors of the 1960s faded away.

In 2014, a structure collapsed, symbolizing the street’s degradation as shops closed and Victorian residences fell into disrepair.

However, things are now looking a little brighter, thanks to the residents association’s efforts to raise funds for Christmas lights to be installed on every lamppost.

“Where shops formerly existed, we now have a lot of HMOs [homes of multiple occupancy], but most of them are great, and Magenta [Wirral-based housing association] works with us,” Maria remarked.

