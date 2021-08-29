Meet the nuns who labor in Liverpool’s central business district.

It is possibly the most unlikely spot to locate a shop dedicated to all things holy, with a Lloyds Bank branch on one side and an apart-hotel on the other.

Pauline Books & Media, on the other hand, is an oasis of tranquility in the midst of the bustling city center, just a few feet away from McDonald’s and Primark.

After many decades on Bold Street, the religious business has lately relocated to new premises on Church Street.

It’s mostly a Christian bookstore, but it also sells CDs, DVDs, greeting cards, crucifixes, religious sculptures, trinkets, and even phials for collecting holy water from Lourdes’ shrine.

The shop is run by nuns who are members of the Daughters of St Paul, hence the name. This is a Catholic order dedicated to promoting the Christian Gospel with branches all over the world.

The fact that the three nuns who currently work on the shop floor are from the Philippines, Kenya, and Malta reflects the order’s multinational nature.

Unlike certain religious orders known as “contemplatives,” which isolate themselves from the outside world in monasteries and convents, the Paulines are a “active” order that places its mission at the center of the community.

The Paulines, far from being reclusive, are active on social media. Perhaps nothing better exemplifies their aim than their decision to open a shop in the heart of Liverpool city centre, on the site of a former Santander bank branch.

Sister Lalaine Lilio, 56, is the shop’s current supervisor and is originally from the Philippines. “Our objective is to be where the people are,” she explained. That is why we decided to start this store. This is how we communicate with people.

“It’s about people coming to us rather than us going out to them,” she says. We welcome not only Catholics, but also Anglicans, Buddhists, and those of no faith. They are all greeted in the same way.

“Because we are a recognized charity, the shop’s purpose is not to make.”

