Meet the Liverpool barber who moved from being an apprentice to opening his own salon.

There’s nothing quite like discovering your life’s calling – that job or career path that you simply know was meant to be yours.

Finding something you enjoy and are great at may be quite rewarding, even if it takes some time for many individuals.

Barbering was Milad Sabr’s chosen profession.

Milad was hired as an apprentice with no prior experience by L1 Styles, a barbershop in Liverpool, in 2015 after relocating from Iran.

His career has been an inspirational adventure since then, acquiring all the trade secrets and working his way up through the ranks.

Milad is currently one of the primary shareholders of L1 Styles, and has recently launched his own branch in Clayton Square, the company’s fifth site.

“I still have a lot to learn,” he continued, “but L1 Styles has taught me so much over the last seven years.”

“I started from the bottom, but I’m getting better every day.” L1 Styles has been a huge help to me.”

Months of looking

Milad’s life in the United Kingdom did not begin as well as one might imagine.

Since arriving in Liverpool from Iran a year ago, he’s been turned down from every job he’s tried for, including many barbershops.

“I was handing out CVs everywhere, but no one would accept me,” he explained.

“Then I came across L1 Style, who hired me as an apprentice. They were the first place to accept my application.”

Milad began working at the branch on Richmond Street owned by Ergin Urus, who saw enormous promise in him right away and told him that if he continued with him, he could teach him more and more.

Making strides

Milad had completed most of his training and his apprenticeship in less than six months, despite only having been there for a year.

And, with Ergin’s and the team’s aid, his skillset grew and he continued to impress everybody who had the privilege of having a haircut from him.

At L1 Styles, authenticity and luxury are paramount. “The summary has come to an end.”