Meet the inspiring entrepreneur who is breaking down barriers for young people.

A 23-year-old entrepreneur from Liverpool 8 aims to dispel the stigma associated with low-income neighborhoods by assisting young people in pursuing their goals.

Kobie Eyo-Hudson was chosen to participate in the Virgin Money Foundation’s Young Change Makers Fellowship Programme, a six-month endeavor.

He feels that knowledge is power, and he wants to start a mentorship organization that will motivate young people by partnering with local hubs, schools, and community centers to promote career and employment options.

In barely two hours and 23 minutes, jurors find a killer guilty.

“I have my Law degree from Liverpool John Moores University (LJMU), my LPC (Legal Practice Course) for when I’m ready to be a solicitor, and I also have my LLM (Masters in Law),” Kobie explained.

“I will graduate next year, having finished my tests and relevant criteria, thanks to Covid.” At LJMU, I’ll begin a PhD program in Theories of Justice and Human Rights.” The scheme is a collaboration between Virgin Money Foundation and its Youth Advisors, The National Lottery Community Fund, and Northern Soul, and is the first of its type in the North of England.

Kobie will be one of seven young people aged 18 to 25 from across the North East and North West of England, as well as Yorkshire and the Humber, who will take part in the scheme, which began in September, to develop their social change ideas.

“We need to shine the light on the parts of society that aren’t getting enough attention,” Kobie added.

“I want to contribute to the eradication of any stigma linked to individuals or groups based on where they live by helping to flatten the socio-cultural landscape.

“The basic goal is to provide people with an incentive to strive for greater success along their particular paths.”

“I want to show that we don’t have to become products of our environment,” Kobie remarked.

“The goal of my program and my organization, Against the Odds, is to give people a second chance at life. Not only that, but it will seek to show that anyone, regardless of background, can succeed.” Kobie was one of 40 people questioned, with 25 of them moving on to a second round of testing to become one of the final eight people chosen for the. “The summary has come to an end.”