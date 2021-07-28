Meet the fashion model Shiba, the gourmand Cockapoo, and the playful Dachshund, all of which have thousands of fans on social media.

There has been an increase in the number of Instagram accounts dedicated purely to pets, and Merseyside has some of the best.

According to a new survey performed by Asda Money, more than a quarter of the 3,000 UK cat and dog owners polled confirmed that their pets have their own social network account.

One in ten people believe their pet has a ‘lifestyle that the Kardashians would envy,’ a sentiment shared by one Merseyside dog owner.

Amy and Ben, both 24, adopted Shelby two years ago, and in the same year, they set up an Instagram account for the Cockapoo to share images with friends and family.

Shelby, who is two years old, already has nearly 5,000 Instagram followers who like seeing her dine at the Baltic Market and dress up as the Easter Bunny.

Amy, from Sefton, revealed to TeamDogs how people have reacted so far: “We enjoy taking him to dog-friendly locations in Liverpool, particularly restaurants, and sharing our ideas with his fans. People seem to like following his excursions – he always receives all the attention when we meet new people!”

Despite having their own accounts, the couple enjoys connecting with people from all around the world to share photos, seek advice, and network.

The pair thought that making a dog-themed Instagram would be the ideal way to save all of their pet’s images.

“I believe we all take far too many images of our animals, so a dedicated page is the ideal way to share them with the world,” Amy added.

“The Cockapoo community, in particular, has exploded in recent years since it has become one of the most popular breeds in the country.

“Whether you want to follow your favorite breed or just adore gorgeous dogs, there are accounts for almost every breed you can imagine!”

Luna the Shiba is another popular character.

Luna the Shiba is another popular character.

Luna's bio describes her as a fashion model, and she has nearly 4,000 followers on Instagram.