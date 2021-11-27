Meet the extraordinary Liverpool footballer who has found atonement in boxing after serving time in prison and facing drug charges.

Paddy Lacey knew what was coming as he stood in the dock at Bristol Crown Court.

Lacey would be traveling to prison before the day was up, the judge had told him as soon as he was brought before him, that a stern punishment would be handed down for his offence of being in possession of Class A drugs and counterfeit currency at Glastonbury Festival.

Lacey, to use his own words, was unconcerned. It wasn’t that he didn’t care about breaking the law or that he had disappointed his loved ones; it was that he had reached the end of his rope in life and had given up any chance of happiness.

The month was July of 2017. Lacey had been banned from professional football for 14 months a month before his arrest at Glastonbury, the sport that had absorbed him since he was seven years old and around which his entire universe had spun.

His suspension stemmed from a positive cocaine test while playing for Accrington Stanley. Lacey, who had been grabbing the eye in the EFL with Stanley and had been projected for big things, was facing a 16-month prison sentence after making two terrible decisions in a short period of time.

Lacey told The Washington Newsday, “As soon as I stood in front of him, the judge told me I’d be going to prison.”

“You’d assume you’d experience some sort of emotion, whether it was dread or something else. But I didn’t feel anything; I just stood there, empty within, and unconcerned about what was about to happen.

“I’d sunk so low that I couldn’t go any lower; I’d given up. My life’s work had evaporated, and the thing I had known since I was seven had departed with it. All of my goals and dreams had vanished.

“I was depressed, my chin on my chest, and I was ready to give up. I’d always wanted to play in the Premier League and make my family proud, yet here I was being sentenced to prison. There was no way I could go much lower.” He’d had it since he was a child. “The summary has come to an end.”