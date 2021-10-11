Meet the canine with the most stunning eyes.

Meet Lola, the first-place winner in the TeamDogs online dog show’s inaugural exciting division.

Against over 300 other entrants, this adorable dog won Most Beautiful Eyes, earning a rosette and a gift box, as well as advancing to the overall category of Best in Show, which will be announced on Saturday.

Lola is full of love and vitality, and her stunning brown eyes are enough to melt anyone’s heart. She was entered for the competition by Anita Mehdi.

The dog show on our sister site TeamDogs is a six-day celebration of what makes our pets unique, in the spirit of a virtual village fete, only you can enjoy it in the comfort of your own home with a cup of tea.

Every day, a new category will be revealed, and you may enter by simply sharing a photo or video of your lovely dog.

There’s also a category for best lookalike, so if your dog and you are nearly twins, this is the area for you.

In today’s category, over 300 puppies were entered, and just because they didn’t win doesn’t mean they didn’t utterly melt our hearts.

Take a look at 25 of our best contestants and pay attention to the wonderful guys and gals.

We’ll be looking for the dog with the best waggiest tail tomorrow, so the fun isn’t finished yet. Keep an eye on the TeamDogs Facebook page for further information on how to enter, and may the best dog win!