Meet Jessica Henderson Rhee, a physician’s assistant who has become known as the “Lip Queen” around the world.

Jessica Henderson Rhee is a well-known injector and a powerful businesswoman in her field. She is the founder and proprietor of Red Rabbit Aesthetics, a multimillion-dollar company that offers various types of lip injections.

Jessica, dubbed the “Lip Queen,” has over ten years of experience in a cosmetic surgery clinic. She used her experience and industry knowledge to start her own company, Red Rabbit Aesthetics, which she has grown into an industry leader.

Jessica recently opened offices in a new location, which will be featured in an upcoming issue of American Spa Magazine.

Patients travel from all over the country to see Jessica at Red Rabbit Aesthetics. Jessica’s injector magic, particularly her lip filler results, has piqued everyone’s interest. She’s in high demand, to the point where you’d have to join an eight-month waiting list to see her.

Jessica was named one of the Top 100 Best Aesthetic Injectors in America by her peers last year. She also appears on a number of stages, where she shares her knowledge and experience in order to influence other industry professionals. She gives national and worldwide lectures on her lip injection technique, which is proving to be the most effective way to achieve outstanding lip filler outcomes.

Jessica’s growth strategy includes promoting her brand on social media, notably Instagram. Her Instagram following is crucial in gaining a new market for her.

Jessica encourages others to keep doing what they’re good at and not to listen to the doubters.

“Some people are merely there to divert your focus away from your objectives, and they aren’t worth your time,” Jessica explains. “Protect your dream by being honest and kind while yet being ferocious and driven.” Jessica envisions Red Rabbit expanding to the West Coast and herself becoming as an Instagram influencer for the business. Her goal is to increase awareness of her business and potentially expand into new regions.