Meet Jacob Darby, a trailblazing digital nomad who is sweeping Latin America.

Latin America has proven to be an excellent location for digital nomads throughout the years. When compared to popular Southeast Asia, it has some of the best low-cost living possibilities. Cities like Medellin, Panama, Mexico, Guadalajara, and Lima, with their laid-back lifestyles and nice weather, are excellent for any digital nomad.

Darby has spent years assisting Latin American businesses and brands in expanding their digital portfolios and increasing sales. Many consider him to be the go-to person for all specialty website scaling tactics that ensure a return on investment.

Darby enjoys spending time throughout Latin America, particularly on the beaches of Mexico, as a typical digital nomad. While residing in the same area, he has produced over $5 million in email revenue for his clients. Latin America has some of the best working environments for digital nomads, as evidenced by this study.

Darby has been residing in the Latin American region while conducting business for almost seven years. He has traveled to over thirty nations in the region, but his favorite is Mexico. He frequently travels to Columbia, Panama, and Peru, among other countries.

His ability to focus on his career has been aided by settling in one city. Darby points out that switching cities interrupted his attention and made it difficult for him to focus on his business. His focus was continuously drawn to new adventures, which frequently topped his priority list. Operating out of the same city re-established his priorities, and he has evolved as a result.

Darby runs a few specialty websites that bring in thousands of dollars per day. He quickly employs his tried-and-true SEO techniques to increase his online visibility and make his companies more accessible to potential customers. This gives him an advantage over his competition and allows him to stay profitable throughout the year. Darby uses the same SEO strategies to help his clients improve and scale their specialty sites to success. It’s amazing how he figures out the best tactics for meeting the needs of different clients while still delivering on time.

