Meet Carly Skelly, a paediatric nurse and WBC boxing champion who aspires to achieve even greater heights.

Carly Skelly is a harried woman.

She was a paediatric nurse at Alder Hey Children’s Hospital when she entered a charity white collar boxing event at the age of 29.

Within 18 months, she’d made it to an ABA final (where she was denied a decision), boxed for England in the GB Championships, and won a silver medal at the Eindhoven International Box Cup.

She later went pro, making her debut in May 2019 at Greenbank Sports Academy.

She was walking out on the undercard of a Derek Chisora-Oleksandr Usyk fight at Wembley Arena after four fights and 17 months.

It’s been a meteoric rise for a determined woman who, supported by her partner Paul, first donned a pair of boxing gloves for a fun.

“I was taking a break from nursing after the birth of my second kid, Thomas. I had some spare time, and I decided to pursue a pastime with it. “And that hobby evolved from doing a charity fight to increasing,” she says with a smirk.

“Paul began at the age of 13 and continued until he was 19,” Carly explained. “When we had our first child, Ayden, he quit, and when I began boxing, Paul went to get his coaching badge.”

“He’s all dressed up for me.” I’ve got him all riled up!” ‘I believed you had something about you,’ he said when he saw me in the white collar fight, which is only a few of rounds for charity. He clearly enjoys boxing and invited me to visit his old trainer, Siedu (Sid) Siadankay, at North Mersey ABC. From there, it took off. I believe he now regrets it!” Carly, too, has her regrets.

That fight with Amy Timlin at Wembley Arena was a harsh introduction to professional boxing politics.

Carly was the more dominant fighter against the highly rated Warwickshire boxer, according to most commentators, and merited the judges’ verdict. One judge concurred, one scored a draw, and the match finished in a draw thanks to Bob Williams’ 96-95 decision in Timlin’s favor.

That at least got Carly a crack at the WBC International championship with Poland’s Dorota Norek, and she won unanimously this time.

However, the Timlin incident continues to irritate me.

“What transpired with Amy Timlin’s fight was Amy’s fault.”

