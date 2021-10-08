Meena’s twisted scheme is revealed in Emmerdale, as she sets her sights on David after her return from Ibiza.

The soap’s resident villain returned to the village after spending time in Ibiza with her sister Manpreet after Aiesha was hospitalized to the hospital there.

Her companion David was involved in a violent gun siege while she was away, and he took a bullet for Victoria Sugden, according to Mirror Online.

David has been troubled by horrible dreams since the incident, and he is still healing from his heroic act.

On yesterday’s Emmerdale, the possessive Meena learned the real truth about why he was shot, and he was enraged to learn that he put his life on the line for Victoria.

She was perplexed as to why no one had seen them spending any time together following the siege, believing they would have bonded over the experience.

While the Paige Sandhu-played character knew Victoria liked David, she is now confident it is mutual after he jumped in front of a pistol to save Victoria’s life.

In yesterday’s episode, Meena acted on her suspicions by breaking into Victoria’s house to make it plain that she didn’t want her anywhere near David – and that seeing her was slowing down his recuperation.

Victoria was enraged since Meena had effectively barred her from visiting him or spending any time with him for “a long time.”

Meena urged David to talk about how he was feeling and what had happened when he arrived home.

When she began to taunt David at his most vulnerable time, her frightening intent became clear.

She purposefully knocked a stack of heavy books on the floor to make a loud noise while he spoke about the seconds before the gun went off.

She smirked as David stated it was all too much and he couldn’t go on, feigning pity as though it was an accident.

Later, he wanted to try again, but Meena stopped him and told him he needed to sleep before doing so.

Meena smirked as she told, clearly seeking to delay his recovery by encouraging him to bottle it up.