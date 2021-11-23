Meena’s threats to Dawn have left Emmerdale viewers perplexed.

Meena has set her sights on Billy after being dumped by David for Victoria.

Billy, on the other hand, has turned down Meena’s approaches, indicating that he still has feelings for his ex-girlfriend Dawn.

Meena threatened Dawn tonight, warning her that she needed to stay away from Billy for his own good.

Meena twisted the truth by telling Dawn that Billy had expressed his desire to move on from her.

However, viewers were perplexed as to why Dawn did not intervene in Meena’s antics.

Dawn was about to leave her house when Meena barged in and sat down on the couch.

Viewers at home, on the other hand, were all wondering why Dawn hadn’t asked Meena to go.

“Why does everyone just let Meena stroll into their homes, sit down, and act like a c*** like she does and not get suspicious?” Sukavi wrote on Twitter.

“None of them have told her to go out of #emmerdale,” says the narrator.

“Why on earth does Dawn still have Meena in her gaff?” Bradley wondered.

“Wait, Meena simply bursts in and gets comfy on the sofa, DAWN, you’re going to accept that if you’re ready to leave?” wrote AJ.

“Why does Meena believe she can just wander around everyone’s houses?” Lauren wondered.

“Is no one notice her abnormal insane attitude it’s not natural #Meena #Emmerdale,” Sher tweeted.