Meena’s fifth murder victim is predicted by Emmerdale fans.

Emmerdale viewers have predicted Meena’s next move, and it’s not pleasant.

In a dramatic episode last week, the soap’s resident villain took her fourth victim.

Meena smacked Ben on the head with an oar during a fight with Ben, who had discovered footage of her attempting to drown Victoria.

Meena murdered Andrea in a Halloween special in October, and she had earlier shoved Leanna off a bridge.

Before moving to Emmerdale, she admits to killing her best friend off-screen.

And fans believe she’ll be claiming her next victim soon.

Meena offered to look after Andrea’s dog Princess in last night’s show.

Fans are concerned that Meena may attack Princess after attempting to murder the dog in the summer in an attempt to push Andrea and Charles apart.

“If you murder Princess the dog, I will never forgive you,” one viewer, Dandy, tweeted.

“If Meena murders Princess, it will be a step too far!” Lesley exclaimed.

“Princess is going to be next…” said a third.

“So Meena now has her sights set on another victim, the burning puppy, Princess,” Jamal explained.

“What has poor Princess done to deserve Meena,” Eileen tweeted. If she hurts that dog again, I promise that will be the final straw.

“It appears like you can deceive everyone all of the time.” With the rate at which people are departing and her murderous spree, there will be no one remaining by Christmas.” “Please don’t let Meena the murderer kill Princess!!” Susie pleaded.