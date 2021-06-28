Meena kills the first victim in Emmerdale, and ‘no one is safe.’

Emmerdale has revealed a bombshell murder twist that will “tear families apart and ruin lives forever.”

The calculating Meena Jutla will claim her first victim in the village next week, according to the terrifying tale.

For the time being, the identity of the victim and the motivation behind Meena’s murder are being kept under wraps, but Emmerdale producer Kate Brooks has warned that “no one is safe from her crafty and murderous manipulations.”

Viewers of the ITV soap have been watching Meena, portrayed by Paige Sandhu, as her behavior has been increasingly unpredictable in recent weeks.

The Manchester Evening News claims that fans were furious earlier this month when scheming Meena left a puppy to die in a sweltering car.

Princess, Millie Tate’s dog, was transported to the vet after being discovered by shop owner David Metcalfe, who raised the alarm.

But, unbeknownst to David, his girlfriend was attempting to prevent Millie’s mother Andrea from taking a vacation to the Lakes with her new lover Charles, who also happens to be an ex-boyfriend of Meena’s sister Manpreet.

This week, viewers will witness Meena enraged that her intentions to move in with David have yet to materialize.

Meena, ever the opportunist, finds the Pride collecting tin, takes it, and later makes it appear as if Jacob is the perpetrator.

After her plan backfires, she learns about Leanna’s travel plans and wonders if she can persuade Jacob to join her, so Meena devises a scheme to get Jacob out of the way.

Emmerdale fans can get a sneak peek at what’s to come in a new trailer, which will air on ITV today (Monday).

Paige stated, “It’s exciting to play a character who is utterly different from everyone else, who constantly has a secret objective and will go to any length to achieve her goals.

“Her lack of empathy and sense of humour make her a fascinating character. She’s definitely the oddest character I’ve ever portrayed, but she’s also the most enjoyable.”

Producer, Kate Brooks said about the upcoming episodes: “Meena has been a whirlwind since arriving in the village, scheming and manipulating people and situations to get what she wants and. Summary ends.