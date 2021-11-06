Meena Jutla’s worst feuds, from Manpreet to Leanna, in Emmerdale.

As her rampage on Emmerdale continues, murderous Meena Jutler is on track to become one of the most renowned soap serial murderers of all time.

Paige Sandhu, who portrays the nasty nurse on Emmerdale, joined the show in September 2020 and has since received a lot of praise for her portrayal of the local monster.

Meena’s fury has already claimed the lives of two people, and her envious plotting is endless.

The Emmerdale actress has left the show to advocate against Covid.

However, Emmerdale viewers believe Meena has met her equal in the form of long-running village adversary Kim Tate.

As Meena’s storyline progresses, we take a look back at some of her most memorable Emmerdale feuds.

Sharma, Manpreet

Meena has had a squabble with the folks of the hamlet when she first landed on Emmerdale.

Paige Sandhu’s character was introduced as Manpreet Sharma’s estranged sister.

The sisters had a falling out after Meena slept with Manpreet’s ex-husband, forcing their marriage to fall apart.

Manipulative Meena pretended it was a gesture of charity, but it was a betrayal she couldn’t ignore, exposing Manpreet’s unfaithful partner.

Meena isn’t the only one in the duo that weaves a web of deception.

When Sandhu’s character set up a date with Matthew Wolfenden’s character, David Metcalfe, sister Manpreet interfered to warn him about the newcomer.

After learning her sister’s interference, Meena plotted her vengeance.

She staged an accident while Rishi was driving, concealing his phone and relocating his prescription, all in the hopes of swooping in, saving the day, and persuading Manpreet to change David’s mind about her.

Cavanagh, Leanna

Meena’s first Emmerdale victim was murdered in an attempt to cover up for a previous murder years before.

Meena’s dearest friend Nadine died under unexplained circumstances before she arrived at the area.

Leanna Cavanagh, played by Mimi Slinger, discovered a bag of newspaper clippings about Nadine’s killing among other evidence of previous murders.

Before fleeing to a cemetery, Leanna confronted the wicked Meena.

Meena tossed Leanna from a bridge to her death on the rocks when she volunteered to return the proof and keep quiet, but not before Leanna tore out a clump of Meena’s hair.

Meena didn’t give up. “The summary has come to an end.”