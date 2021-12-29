Meena Jutla, the serial killer from Emmerdale, could be apprehended in 2022.

Several Emmerdale people have died at the hands of the homicidal Meena Jutla in the recent year.

The serial murderer is unable to contain her rage, and everybody who crosses her is killed.

Paige Sandhu’s Meena has already murdered four people: Ben Tucker, Leanna Cavanagh, Andrea Tate, and Nadine, a friend from before she arrived in the hamlet.

Fans of ITV’s Emmerdale have figured out Meena’s fate.

There are fears that she would kill more, as her own sister Manpreet Sharma (played by Rebecca Sharma) and Dawn Taylor (played by Olivia Bromley) have lately crossed her, causing her to become enraged.

However, with so many villagers dying and her continuing her seemingly harmless nursing act, viewers of the ITV serial are clamoring for her to be apprehended and brought to jail.

We look at a couple possible ways Meena might be brought down and eventually get her just desserts.

The ‘trophies’ box

Meena, in classic serial killer fashion, wanted to keep “trophies” from her victims, including the engagement ring on Leanna Cavanagh’s finger (Mimi Slinger.)

While cleaning Meena’s room, Noah Dingle (Jack Downham) discovered the ring on the floor and pocketed it to give to his new love interest Chloe Harris (Jessie Elland).

Meena’s whole box of murder-related mementos has been uncovered by Noah, including Andrea Tate’s bracelet and items mentioning Meena’s friend Nadine, whom she also murdered.

If he discovers anything else that connects Meena to Ben, or if anyone questions where he acquired the ring, Meena’s demise is almost certain.

The clip from the video camera

When Meena learned that Ben Tucker (Simon Lennon) had acquired some video footage that put her freedom in peril, she felt compelled to act.

Ben had evidence of one of her numerous crimes because the film showed her attempting to drown Victoria Sugden.

The assassin beat poor Ben to death with an oar because she couldn’t risk her secrets being out.

However, the video footage must still exist someplace, and Vinny is now on Meena’s trail as well.

Before.