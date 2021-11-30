Meena Jutla of ITV’s Emmerdale is prepared to face Manpreet after a secret is revealed.

Manpreet Sharma is about to confront her sister, Meena Jutla, according to Emmerdale spoilers.

Last week, the long-running soap’s resident villain continued wreaking havoc on the village by killing Ben Tucker.

Fans of the show predict that Liv Flaherty will be charged with the crime, and that the character’s reign of terror will continue.

Emmerdale viewers try to figure out how Meena can get away with Ben Tucker’s murder.

However, previews for next week’s episodes indicate that Meena’s deadly web of lies is about to be exposed, as Ethan Anderson will reveal to Manpreet how her sister advised him not to contact his mother.

Following the revelation, Meena is confronted by the persona played by Rebecca Sarker, who claims she put Ethan off meeting his mother in order to protect Manpreet over the bogus texts written earlier this year.

Manpreet is dissatisfied with the response and will argue that they can’t prevent Ethan from having a relationship with his mother, who recently arrived on Emmerdale.

Before a guilty Manpreet persuades Ethan to try again with Esme despite her own reservations, Meena will put an end to the talk.

Charles Anderson will express gratitude to Manpreet for her assistance, prompting the former lovers to reminisce about happier times.

Manpreet is about to go in for a kiss, but Charles is about to reject her by telling her that now isn’t the proper moment – before admitting that he has never stopped loving her.

If they get together again in the future, they promise not to keep any secrets from each other, which could lead Manpreet to reveal the truth about her sister to the man she loves.