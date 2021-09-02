Meena from Emmerdale is facing backlash after viewers discovered a major hole in her scheme to control David.

During tonight’s episode of Emmerdale, viewers noticed a major hole in Meena’s plot to control David.

The resident villain of the long-running serial did not appear in Thursday’s episode since she was in Ibiza with her sister Manpreet after Aiesha was rushed to the hospital.

Paige Sandhu’s character has become overly protective of David Metcalfe, and she is envious of his chemistry with Victoria Sugden.

Following Meena’s cold-blooded murder of Leanna Cavanagh on the ITV serial last month, fans are fearful that Victoria may be Meena’s next victim.

Meena only went to Ibiza as an alibi after almost breaking into Victoria’s house earlier this week, and she wanted to make sure she could keep an eye on David while she was gone.

When David refused to travel to the Spanish island with Meena and Manpreet, the intimidating nurse persuaded him to put a tracking program on his phone, allowing her to know his location at all times.

Fans of the show on Twitter, however, pointed out a major problem in her strategy.

“David, just leave your phone at home,” one user suggested.

“If David has any sense, he would leave his”tracked” phone at the shop and go wherever he wants,” another added.

“Just leave your phone at home when you go see Victoria,” said a third.

“Let’s hope David is clever enough to leave his phone in the shop when he visits Vic,” a fourth added.

but most likely not!!”

Another Emmerdale fan predicted that Meena’s efforts to find down David will lead to her own demise.

“Meena placing the location finder on their phones will be her doom, you watch!” a fan said. David will notice it on his phone since she will be somewhere she shouldn’t be!”