Meena from Emmerdale forgets to bury evidence, causing fans to anticipate her demise.

Fans of Emmerdale believe they know how Meena will be apprehended after murdering Leanna.

Meena violently murdered Leanna last week, pushing her down a bridge.

However, no one in the village suspects foul play; they believe it was a tragic accident.

Meena, on the other hand, grabbed the ring Jacob gave her after killing Leanna.

She has preserved the ring as a memory of the crime and wears it as a choker.

When Leanna is mentioned in conversation, however, watchers have noted that Meena subconsciously plays with the ring.

Many people fear this will be her undoing.

“When will the ring give Meena away?” Colin tweeted.

“Jacob has to have noticed the ring at some point,” Ju wrote.

“Is Meena fiddling with that ring?” Pete inquired.

“Meena’s complete lack of a moral compass…all the characteristics of a psychopath,” Jazzy remarked.

“How has no one noticed Leanna’s ring was missing when they found her?” Estella tweeted.

“Does Meena have Leanna’s ring around her neck?” Georgia inquired.

“Will Meena try to pawn Leanna’s ring in the shop where Jacob bought it and get caught?” Sharon wondered.

“Someone will notice her playing with Jacob’s ring, and then the questions will start coming,” AJ continued.