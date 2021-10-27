Meena finds new love and ‘kills again,’ according to Emmerdale spoilers.

Meena Jutla from Emmerdale will soon put her sights on someone new, with disastrous results.

David Metcalfe, the nasty nurse’s boyfriend, has deserted her in favor of Victoria Sugden.

While the two attempted to keep their developing romance hidden, Meena discovered their affair and vowed to avenge them.

Meena attempted to drown Victoria during super soap week, but Andrea caught her in the process.

Andrea was then pursued by Meena through the blazing corn labyrinth, where she was smashed against a wall and left to die.

However, as David moves on with Victoria, Meena will soon find love with a villager.

Their new romance, though, may end in disaster.

“With David having chosen Victoria, Meena sets her sights on another of our villagers, but will she be able to lure him into her web?” Emmerdale executive producer Jane Hudson told Inside Soap: “With David having chosen Victoria, Meena sets her sights on another of our villagers, but will she be able to lure him into her web?”

And when someone gets near to discovering what happened during adventure week, Meena has no choice but to take severe measures.”

Ben Tucker, a Hop worker, has video footage of Meena drowning Victoria, which viewers at home are aware of.

Meena will do everything she can to keep her secret secure while he is unaware of the incriminating proof.