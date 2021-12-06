Medina Spirit, the Kentucky Derby winner who tested positive for steroids, dies on the track.

Medina Spirit, a three-year-old colt who was a controversial winner of this year’s Kentucky Derby, died of a suspected heart attack on Monday at Santa Anita Park in California.

The horse slumped near the finish line during a workout around 7:45 a.m. and was removed off the track by ambulance. The California Horse Racing Board has not released an official cause of death, but the colt’s owner, Amr Zedan, informed Thoroughbred Daily News that it appeared to be a heart attack.

“He didn’t hurt since it was quick. It is regrettable. There isn’t much we can do in such a situation. All I can say is that he took us on a wild ride and brought us all together “According to Zedan, who spoke to the news organization.

After watching a video of the incident, CHRB Equine Medical Director Jeff Blea said there were symptoms of difficulty near the end of the horse’s training.

“The last section looked like he was suffering, and the jockey was dragging him up,” Blea told Thoroughbred Daily News. However, it was apparently too late by the time a track veterinarian could reach the colt.

Medina Spirit has been the subject of debate since winning the Kentucky Derby in 2021 and testing positive for betamethasone, an anti-inflammatory steroid that is permitted to administer but cannot be detected in a horse’s system on race day.

Due to the positive test, the horse’s trainer, Bob Baffert, was suspended from various racetracks. According to the Los Angeles Times, the Kentucky Horse Racing Commission has not yet charged Baffert or sought to overturn Medina Spirit’s victory.

Baffert’s counsel argued last week that drug tests revealed the steroid was applied as an ointment rather than an injection to treat a rash.

According to the Louisville Courier-Journal, Baffert’s lawyer said last week, “It has now been scientifically proven that what Bob Baffert said from the beginning was true – Medina Spirit was never injected with betamethasone and the findings following the Kentucky Derby were solely the result of the horse being treated for a skin condition by way of a topical ointment – all at the direction of Medina Spirit’s veterinarian.”

Medina Spirit has five lifetime victories.