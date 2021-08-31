Medicare funds will be depleted in 2026, and full Social Security benefits will be phased out in 2034, according to a new report.

According to the Associated Press, Medicare finances are anticipated to run out in 2026, and Social Security would be unable to pay full payments starting in 2034, according to a report released Tuesday by the programs’ trustees.

“The pandemic and the 2020 recession have had a major impact on the finances of both programs,” the trustees added.

Previously, it was predicted that Social Security would be unable to provide full benefits in 2035. According to the Associated Press, the deadline has been moved ahead a year, although Medicare’s deadline remains the same as it was last year. The coronavirus outbreak and the retirement of millions of baby boomers have put financial strain on the two schemes.

According to the research, “given the unprecedented level of uncertainty” caused by the epidemic, there is no consensus on what the long-term effects on the programs will be.

See the list below for more Associated Press reporting.

After the epidemic hit the United States in the second quarter of 2020, employment, earnings, interest rates, and economic growth all collapsed, according to the research.

The government will be able to pay 78 percent of scheduled benefits when the Social Security trust fund is empty, according to the research.

Because such a large cut in benefits would provoke political backlash, Congress is likely to find a method to make up for the lost benefits, either by raising payroll taxes paid by existing workers or by expanding government borrowing to cover the shortfall.

Recent increases in inflation, according to government economists who wrote the Social Security report, indicate that the cost-of-living adjustment for 2022 will exceed 6%, a huge increase from the 1.3 percent COLA paid this year.

According to the report’s intermediate assumptions, the Medicare “Part B” outpatient coverage premium will increase by $10 per month in 2022, reaching $158.50.

The latest assessment, which has been delayed for several months, marks the government’s attempt to analyze the financial health of the two major benefit programs in the aftermath of last year’s epidemic and recession.

In March and April 2020, the United States’ economy lost a stunning 22.4 million jobs as a result of the epidemic, which drove businesses to close or reduce their hours and pushed the economy into recession.

But that’s exactly what the recession turned out to be. This is a condensed version of the information.