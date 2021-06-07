Medical specialists criticize the NHS data system for its “inadequate” communication.

Medical practitioners in England have criticized a new NHS system for extracting patient data from doctor’s offices, claiming that public information about the procedure has been “totally inadequate.”

Over the next ten years, the scheme will collect data on people’s treatments, referrals, and appointments, as well as other data from medical records stored on GPs’ systems.

NHS Digital encrypts the information collected in order to secure patients’ identity.

The British Medical Association (BMA) and the Royal College of General Practitioners (RCGP) argue, however, that the system is being implemented too quickly and without enough patience.