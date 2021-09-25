Medical professionals explain why you may be fatigued all of the time.

Persistent weariness is a very common issue.

According to the NHS, unexplained tiredness is one of the most common reasons individuals visit a doctor.

According to Wales Online, the number of people afflicted by sleep disruption increased throughout the lockdown.

When a doctor examines persons who have the ailment, he or she will try to see if certain lifestyle variables are involved.

According to the NHS, there are six major lifestyle variables that contribute to fatigue.

There is too much alcohol in your system.

The amount of alcohol you consume, according to Drink Aware, can have a negative impact on your sleeping patterns.

Both men and women should limit their alcohol consumption to 14 units per week, according to the NHS.

The correct quantity of physical activity

Physical activity has been shown to improve self-esteem, happiness, sleep quality, and vitality while also lowering the risk of stress, according to research.

During the initial lockdown, Dr Hilary Jones, ITV’s health editor, advised viewers to avoid napping in favor of exercise.

“Napping throughout the day is a no-no,” he stated at the time. If you snooze throughout the day, it will undoubtedly affect the quality of your nighttime sleep, so try to prevent it.”

“Keep yourself occupied if you feel a little sleepy in the afternoon, especially after lunch,” he advised. Get up, get moving, go for a stroll, and then maybe do your exercise.”

However, as the NHS points out, too much exercise might impact how fatigued you feel.

Throughout the day, I nap

Dr. Hilary’s findings are supported by the NHS, which lists naps as one of the lifestyle variables that contribute to fatigue.

“If you’re fatigued, you could snooze throughout the day,” it says, “which might make getting a decent night’s sleep more difficult.”

Caffeine

Too much tea, coffee, or energy drinks can disrupt your sleep and make you irritable as well as weary.

Many experts advocate having your last cup of coffee at least seven hours before going to bed if you’re a frequent coffee consumer.

Shifts at night

Night shifts at night

The NHS also points out that night workers are more prone to become exhausted, and that this is especially true if their shifts are constantly changing.