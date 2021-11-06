Medical professionals explain why you may be constantly cold.

Cold intolerance is a condition in which some persons are more sensitive to the cold than others.

Women are more susceptible to the cold than males because they have a lower resting metabolic rate, which means they do not create as much energy as men.

As a result, women have a lesser tolerance for cold than men.

You should always have your bowel cancer warning signs and symptoms checked out.

However, if you’re cold all of the time, not just when it’s cold outside, you might have a health problem.

If you find yourself shivering frequently or experiencing coldness, tingling, or numbness in your hands and feet, you should see a doctor.

Here are a few reasons why you can feel cold.

Anaemia

A shortage of healthy red blood cells in the body causes anemia. It’s common, but it can also last a long time, and it can induce a variety of symptoms in addition to coolness, such as weariness, pale skin, and dizziness.

There is also iron-deficiency anemia, which is the most prevalent type of anemia and is caused by the body not having enough iron.

Either of these conditions can be ruled out with a blood test from your doctor.

Hypothyroidism

When your thyroid glands aren’t performing properly and aren’t producing enough thyroid hormones, you have hypothyroidism. Weight gain, depression, and amnesia are all symptoms of this illness. Hypothyroidism has no cure, however it can be properly treated with medicine.

Raynaud’s syndrome

When you get chilly or anxious, your blood vessels narrow, which is a rare blood vessel condition. The blood vessels in your hands and fingers are usually affected.

Because blood does not reach the affected areas, they can turn white or blue, making the hands feel cold.

Women in their 30s, those who live in cold climates, and persons who have a family history of the disease are the most likely to develop it.

Type 2 diabetes is more likely to make you feel cold than Type 1.

If left untreated, the disease can lead to renal and circulation problems, making you feel cold, as well as nerve damage, especially in the feet.

The desire to urinate more frequently and being very thirsty are two of the most common symptoms of diabetes. “The summary has come to an end.”