Medical officers are expected to approve Covid vaccines for children.

The UK’s four chief medical officers are set to recommend coronavirus vaccines for healthy youngsters on Monday.

Officers were tasked with determining the societal value of immunizing 12- to 15-year-olds, as well as the impact of the pandemic on education.

According to the PA news agency, the advise to ministers is scheduled to be released later on Monday, and the BBC reported that the recommendation was to allow the rollout of the vaccines.

If they approve the program, more than three million children will be eligible for the vaccine.

The Joint Committee on Immunization and Immunization (JCVI) has recommended against mass vaccination of children aged 12 to 15.

According to JCVI specialists, Covid-19 poses a very minimal danger to healthy children, therefore vaccination would only provide a minor advantage.

They claimed that the health benefit was insufficient to justify a universal vaccination program, but urged that the government seek additional opinions on the matter, including the educational implications.

If the government decides to legalize vaccines for children aged 12 to 15, the vaccines will most likely be administered at school.

Before any kid is vaccinated, parental agreement will “always” be sought, according to Schools Minister Nick Gibb.

Mr Gibb went on to add that minors may be able to give the go-ahead on their own, but only in “very unusual” cases.

“The School Age Immunisation Service will give these vaccinations through the schools,” Mr Gibb explained.

“As with other immunization programs for that age range, it is the quickest and most efficient manner of delivering the vaccine program.

“Before a kid gets vaccinated in school, parental agreement will always be requested.

“Children can consent themselves if they are capable to do so in specific instances, although this is uncommon. These sensitive issues are well-known to those who give immunizations in schools.”