Medical Examiners and Coroners: What Do They Do? Experts in human remains have been summoned to assist in the search for Brian Laundrie.

Following the discovery of Brian Laundrie’s possessions at the Myakkahatchee Creek Environmental Park near Sarasota, Florida, a medical examiner has been summoned to assist in the search for Laundrie, who is suspected of killing his fiancée Gabby Petito.

A medical examiner’s job entails determining the causes and manners of death, as well as uncovering information about the death’s circumstances. Medical examiners also collaborate with their employees on the site of a crime to locate and review evidence related to the case. These persons have a medical training, are regarded medical doctors, and are usually appointed.

A coroner, on the other hand, is typically elected to their post and may or may not have a medical background. Coroners also look into the reasons of death and the circumstances of a death.

After his parents, Chris and Roberta Laundrie, went to the park in search of their son, who had been missing for almost a month, Laundrie’s things were discovered.