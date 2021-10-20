Medical Examiner Called Near Carlton Reserve in Brian Laundrie’s Search.

Brian Laundrie’s parents were summoned to Myakkahatchee Creek Environmental Park on Wednesday as the hunt for him continues.

The FBI and North Port Police Department discovered “items belonging to Brian” and are undertaking a more detailed investigation of the location, according to Laundrie family lawyer Stephen Bertolino.

Brian Laundrie hasn’t been seen in weeks. He is a person of interest in his fiancee Gabby Petito’s disappearance and eventual homicide. On charges of unlawful use of Petito’s bank card, the FBI issued a warrant for his arrest.

For the most up-to-date information, visit The Washington Newsday’s liveblog.