Mechanic leaves the army after his ‘wonderful’ closest mate, 22, commits suicide.

A Southport man who committed suicide at the age of 22 is the inspiration for a foundation that is now assisting others in similar situations.

Joe Johnson battled depression before committing suicide in 2017.

Joe’s best friend, Alex ‘Fitz’ Fitzgerald, described him as a “wonderful” person who “needs no words to explain.”

The 26-year-old told The Washington Newsday: “There aren’t enough words to describe Joe. He was in debt for £200k and now runs a multi-million pound company.” He was incredible. You could tell when he was in the room because he had this aura around him. It wasn’t that he was obnoxious; you just knew he was around.

“We also performed some free running with each other, such as jumping from buildings and over barriers. The majority of the students were interested in football, but we were different. It was also never competitive. When people questioned who was better, he would always say me, and when people asked me, I would always say him.” Fitz is the founder of Joe’s Giant’s, a charity dedicated to Joe’s memory. The nonprofit strives to enhance mental health awareness and to improve people’s mental health through outdoor activities.

“I can’t articulate how I felt when that happened,” Fitz told The Washington Newsday. I cut myself off from everything and left the army because all I wanted to do was go home.

“I made an attempt to see Joe’s mother, but I felt like I needed to do more, so I founded the foundation.

“We now help people who may not feel comfortable around other people get out and then get more comfortable around others,” says the one-year-old organisation, which has already begun taking people on walks in the Lake District and Snowdonia.

Fitz performs this in addition to working as a laborer after leaving the army shortly after Joe’s death. Fitz had enlisted in the military as a vehicle technician, but after his father’s death, he felt compelled to return to his hometown.

"I got into mechanics because of Joe," he explained.