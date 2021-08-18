Mecca Bingo has reopened in Liverpool, with even more opportunities to win.

Mecca Knotty Ash is throwing us the party we all need now that nights out are back on.

Mecca’s Sizzling Weekends will make up for lost time in summer 2021, making it one to remember.

The newly-refurbished Liverpool club is the perfect spot to gather your friends and take a night to enjoy yourselves, with endless entertainment, excitement, and extra chances to win big – you name it, the newly-refurbished Liverpool club is the perfect spot to gather your friends and take a night to enjoy yourselves.

They’ve figured out the what, when, and where; all you have to do now is decide who you want to spend the weekend with.

Find out how you may participate if you’re over the age of 18 starting August 25 (excluding Sunday, August 29)…

FRI-YAY

Join Mecca’s two-hour bingo fiesta every Friday during August to put work on hold and start your weekend off right.

Starting at 7 p.m., it’s only £15 for a full 15 games of bingo and a chance to win some of the £4,620 prize pool.

Plus, with espresso and passion fruit martinis on tap, you’ll have quick access to some of your favorite cocktails throughout the evening.

A Night to Remember

Forget about spending Saturdays on the couch, idly flipping through the channels. Saturday nights have made a comeback, and they’re bigger than ever at Mecca Knotty Ash.

What more could you want for your big night out than live music, games, surprises, and prizes?

Make it incredibly affordable by charging a flat charge of £20 for 20 bingo games (including the national game, flyer, and bingo beats), extra games, and night-long entertainment.

With a prize pool of £2,340 up for grabs throughout the night, as well as opportunities to win a coffee machine, paddling pool, and more, you might be a winner.

The four exhilarating hours will begin at 7 p.m. and will be amplified by a variety of extra special, live local musicians, making each week a unique and exciting event.

SUN-YAY

We’ve all missed out on a lot of fun this year, so why not treat yourself to another night of fun now that we have the opportunity? Forget Monday morning; the exciting bingo games, drink specials, and £4,915 prize pool will compensate.

The following are some of the weekend’s most enticing deals: “The summary has come to an end.”