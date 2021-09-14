Measles has been found in five people who traveled to Virginia from Afghanistan.

According to a statement released by the Virginia Department of Health on Tuesday, five people who recently went to Virginia from Afghanistan have been diagnosed with measles.

The five instances of measles, according to the statement, came from those involved in the US government’s emergency evacuation efforts from Afghanistan.

Following the discovery of a few cases of measles, the United States halted inbound planes of Afghan evacuees on Friday.

The Virginia Department of Health did not say where the persons implicated in the instances are now, but it did say that the department is seeking to find people who may have been exposed in three areas of the state’s central and northern regions.

The Richmond and Henrico Health Districts (RHHD) collaborated with a Richmond area hospital to identify and alert individuals who may have been exposed on September 10 at the hospital, according to a press release from the department. “Moreover, the Piedmont Health District is collaborating with federal partners to evaluate potential exposures at Fort Pickett in Nottoway County. Northern Virginia health officials stated on Friday that they were collaborating to identify persons who may have been exposed at Dulles International Airport and other locations.”

The measles vaccine, which confers lifetime immunity, is given to the majority of Americans as youngsters. Coughing, sneezing, and contact with droplets from the nose, mouth, or throat can spread the disease, which is very contagious.

Cough, runny nose, swollen eyes, sore throat, fever, and a skin rash are some of the symptoms. There is no cure for measles, but several over-the-counter drugs can help alleviate some of the symptoms.

“[M]easles is common in many regions of the world,” according to the Virginia Health Department, which advised parents to “make sure their children are up to date on their childhood vaccinations.”

White House press secretary Jen Psaki highlighted the ban on Afghan evacuee flights to the United States during a news briefing on Friday. The decision was made by US Customs and Border Protection (CBP) on the recommendation of the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC).

The planes were “temporarily delayed at the request of the CDC and out of an abundance of caution due to four diagnosed cases of measles among Afghans who just arrived in the United States,” according to Psaki.

“These people have been quarantined. This is a condensed version of the information.